Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan’s show

After much anticipation and suspense, host Salman Khan revealed that Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. One of the most awaited and popular reality shows on television, Bigg Boss 15, went on air last weekend. After a week of entertaining viewers, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were finally here. While the episodes were packed with a lot of fun, and excitement, Sahil Shroff’s eviction saddened his housemates.

On Sunday’s episode host Salman Khan revealed that Sahil Shroff has been evicted from the house due to the least number of votes. Sahil did not quite succeed in establishing his personality and presence on the show this past week. It should be noted that apart from the Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal, all the 13 contestants who entered the house as Junglewasis were nominated by Bigg Boss this last week. This was done as a punishment, after Pratik Sehajpal was seen destroying the house property during his heated fight with Jay Bhanushali.

Speaking of Pratik, the contestant was seen being busted by host Salman Khan for his bathroom incident with Vidhi Pandya. However, the weekend special guests, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Neha Bhasin were seen appreciating Pratik’s game. Nikki also said that she wanted to hug him tight and that she can see that Pratik is lonely in the house.

While the first week of Bigg Boss 15 is over, it will be interesting to watch what the next week unfolds.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and junglewasis make Pratik Sehajpal dance on their fingertips