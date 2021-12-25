Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan groove on Naacho Naacho from RRR

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan starrer RRR is all set to release. The actors are seen promoting the film on all platforms. Recently, they were seen on the set of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan, the host, welcomed them and also indulge in some fun. The whole cast was seen matching step on the popular song Naacho Naacho. The song has received an overwhelming response. The makers have shared promo on their social handle and created excitement among fans.

In the video, Salman along with others is seen dancing. The host is a little conscious but still he did it. Alia was seen in an orange and yellow colour saree. She was looking gorgeous and her whole get-up is perfect for any next wedding. She even delivers some lines in Telugu. The video is captioned as ‘Aaj raat hogi aur bhi khaas jab stage par honge Salman aur chamakte stars! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot #WeekendKaVaar @beingsalmankhan @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt @ssrajamouli @rrrmovie.”

RRR is directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The film is releasing on January 7, 2022. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. She is paired opposite Charan in the role of Sita and Devgn would have an extended cameo.

