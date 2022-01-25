Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces grand finale dates; Details Inside

The present season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally reached its finale week. The contestants Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the seven finalists for the season. They will be fighting out for one last time for the last week. Now as per the latest promo of the show, the date for the finale has been announced by host Salman Khan.

As per the promo released on social media, the grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM. Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi, Nishant, Rashami and Pratik will give a tough competition to each other to win the trophy and the prize money. The grand finale is all set to be a big star-studded event. All the contestants of the season will also be marking their presence in the finale.

See promo here: