Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces this season's extended by 2 weeks

The last weekend episode came with a lot of surprises for the contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. There was an unexpected elimination of a promising candidate and Salman Khan also made a huge announcement. In the last few days, there were speculations about the show being extended by few days and host Salman Khan confirmed the same on the weekend episode.

As per the latest promo, host of the show has revealed that the makers have apparently decided to extend the reality show by approximately two weeks. According to the reports, Bigg Boss 15 would witness its grand finale by the end of January 2022. There are also reports that state that popular contestants of this season Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian will also be re-entering the show as wild-card contestants. There has been news that both these contestants are prepping up to walk in the Bigg Boss 15 house again and are currently in quarantine.

See the promo here:

With the announcement of the show being extended, the contestants have mixed emotions. Rakhi Sawant is seen beaming with joy, Tejasswi Prakash is also seen delighted by the news. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are seen surprised by the news.

There also reports that the finale will take place in a bio bubble and only a quarter of the total crew of the reality show will be allowed to be a part of the finale. With the elimination of Umar Riaz, now there are six remaining contestants have won a ticket to finale. It will be interesting to see who lifts the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: 9 January 2022, Written Update: Umar Riaz gets evicted