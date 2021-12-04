Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Karan Kundrra for getting violent in the house

The upcoming weekend ka vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be quite an interesting one as the contestants will be schooled for getting violent in the house. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that the host of the show Salman Khan was seen schooling Karan Kundrra. He calls him out on his aggression in the house and tells him that the audience does not want this type of content.

As per the latest promo of the show, Salman Khan’s questions will be directed towards Karan Kundrra as he is questioned of his violent actions. Salman said, “Karan when you don’t have anything to say then you start using hands and legs.” He added that he has been warned about this earlier also but to no avail. Salman will also be raising other points about Karan and says should he come inside the house to fight with him. He said, “We do not want content like this”. The latter will try to defend himself saying, “I did not intend to harm anyone”. Salman Khan strikes back saying, “All this bulls***”.

See post here-

In the recent episode, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were seen getting violent in the show. Karan Kundrra was seen throwing mud at others during a task and when Pratik confronted him, he pushed him with his chest. Karan apparently kicked him also.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 3rd December 2021, Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty’s fight