Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Karan Kundrra as he never takes a stand for ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment and drama. In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen getting angry over Karan Kundrra’s behaviour towards his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting emotional as the host takes stand for her.

In the recent promo of the episode, the contestants will be schooled by the host Salman Khan. He says to Karan, “You had numerous times asked Tejasswi Prakash to apologise to Umar Riaz. What are you doing?” He added, “Has Umar ever come to you and said let’s play for Teja today”. He tells Tejasswi, “Aapka boyfriend hone ke bavjood hi isne kabhi bhi aapki madad nahi ki hai.” He adds that Tejasswi is not a priority for Karan. He gets angry at her and tells Karan to take a stand. He said, ‘Be a f**** man”.

In the previous episodes, Tejasswi had said something during the task which had offended him. They were seen engaged in a fight after that. The duo was seen getting angry with one another and Karan’s words had hurt her. She was seen crying later as she said to Nishant, “Who talks to his girlfriend like that?” During debate task, Karan made Shamita the winner and Tejasswi felt betrayed by him. She decided to quit the task and walkout. In the weekend episode, she was seen getting emotional as Salman Khan called out Karan for his actions.



