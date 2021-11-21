Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan, Bharti Singh's cute dance on ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ in new promo is unmissable

Bigg Boss 15 has been managing to entertain the audience a lot. The show which is filled with fights is gearing up for a major twist. The promo has shown that in the next 48 hours contestants will get to know the top 5 contestants of the show and the rest of them will be out of the house. This has left all housemates surprised and even doubtful. Amid this, the makers have shared another promo that will leave you in splits. Comedian Bharti Singh will be gracing the show and her fun banter with Salman Khan is making it more interesting.

The video opens with Bharti Singh entering the stage and Salman Khan does not know about it. She catches him from behind and starts singing the song ‘Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya’. Even Salman could not stop himself and started dancing with her. Both are looking nice and even their video is unmissable. The video is captioned as ‘Laughter queen @bharti.laughterqueen aa rahi hai apne partner @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ke saath #BB15 ke manch par entertainment ka quotient high karne! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors.”

One of the users wrote, “Exicted to see rashami.” Rashami Desai has entered the show as wild card entry along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijeet Bichukale.

Watch the promo here:

In the recent episodes, the jail was introduced in the show, in which the non-VIP contestants had to debate among themselves for avoiding going to jail. In the final round, it was between Simba Nagpal and Rajiv Adatia, and since the latter could not produce any points against Simba, he was put to jail.

