Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls out Jay Bhanushali for his ‘fake’ principles & trying to save his image

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, it will be seen that Salman Khan will be raising questions on the actions of Jay Bhanushali. The promo of the show reveals that Salman says that his principles are fake and he does not care about saving the prize money and he is just thinking about his image. This is in reference to Jay’s attempt to sabotage the task given by Bigg Boss for the contestants to gain entry inside the house.

On the weekend episode promo Salman says, “The prize money was Bigg Boss’, why were you so strongly taking a stand to save your image?” He then goes on to add, “Ye aapko le doobega.”

See promo here- Click

For the unversed, Jay was determined to win the full prize money without facing any deduction by going into the main house. He was so convinced that he refused to let others win. However, at the end of the task, the prize money reduced to zero and instead of Rs 50 lakh prize money, contestants will now be playing for Rs. 25 lakh.

Salman also talked to Karan Kundrra, who choke slammed Pratik Sehajpal. He asks Pratik, “Pratik, Karan pinned you down. Had Jay done this to you, what would have been your reaction?” Pratik replies, “I would have been out of the show right now.”

Karan adds that what Pratik does, affects him and he was seen getting emotional as he apologises to Pratik profusely.

Salman also announces that a wild card entry is going to happen and then Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty also made an announcement. The episode will also see Maniesh Paul and Hina Khan appearing as special guests inside the house and making housemates go through some tough tasks.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash fights with Jay Bhanushali & Pratik for her task partner Karan Kundrra