Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets candid about hosting the show: I get to learn a lot from it

is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. Not just he has been ruling the silver screen, the superstar has also been the king of the small screen courtesy Bigg Boss. Salman has been associated with the popular reality show for almost a decade now and his hosting skills have managed to win millions of hearts. In fact, Salman has been synonymous with Bigg Boss. And while he is set to host Bigg Boss 15, the actor is all praises for the show.

Talking about hosting the popular reality show, Salman stated, “I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show and it tries my patience too. Yeh show ka format hi aisa hai ki kuch na kuch harkate ho jati hai but I just say things for correction.” He further stated that the Bigg Boss house has so many people in the house which reveals the real personality of each one of them. Salman also emphasised that it is an opportunity for the audience to get to know their favourite stars and build a connection.

While Salman is eager to be back on Bigg Boss, he has also revealed that the new season of the show will be coming up with some interesting twists. He stated that Bigg Boss 15 will be having the jungle theme and that the contestants will be given fewer facilities this time. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 will be going on air on October 2 this year. Are you excited to watch Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comment section below.

