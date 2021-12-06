Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets extremely displeased with Shamita Shetty's behaviour; Here's why

Bigg Bigg 15 host Salman Khan can be very stern when dealing with the housemates and he doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind in front of them. During this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman got extremely irked with Shamita Shetty’s attitude and gave her a piece of his mind. This was a consequence of her ongoing quarrel with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale over the past few days.

The whole scene started when Raveena Tandon had come to the show for a task and demanded the contestants to reveal the ‘gunehgaar’ inside the Bigg Boss house. It didn’t take Rashami Desai long to put the blame on Abhijit Bichukale. Rashami revealing what Abhijit had told her, said, ““Inhone do baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai aur ye baat mujhe chubhi hai.” Shamita, being super irked with Abhijit on this said, “He called me pair ki jooti (footwear)?” She also added, “Kaun hai ye aadmi?” Moreover, she also informed that Abhijit had also compared her with a dog.

To these allegations, Salman responded that he hadn’t called her any of those things. However, Shamita was adamant and emphasised again, “But he has called me pair ki jooti.” To further aggravate the situation, Shamita angrily asked why is he here. This tipped Salman off and he had a sharp response for Shamita. He said, “Will you become one if he is calling you names? You just said ‘why is he here?' That is not correct Shamita. Laanat hai.” Concluding his case, Salman asked Shamita Shetty if she couldn’t see how she herself was provoking Abhijit.

