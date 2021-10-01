Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hilariously introduces Asim Riaz’s brother Umar on premiere night; Watch

Bigg Boss 15 has now become one of the most-awaited reality TV shows. One season after another, the interesting format of the show aptly keeps the viewers glued to their TV screens. Now, just a day ahead of the show’s premiere night, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its launch. On one hand, viewers are eager to watch hosting the show, on the other the quirky promos shared by the makers only adds to their excitement.

Speaking of which, on Friday, October 1, makers of the show released yet another promo clip of the premiere night featuring former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz and his brother Umar. In the clip, host Salman can be seen hilariously introducing Umar Riaz, who is now gearing up to join the show. While doing so, Salman also asks Asim his brother’s weakness that can turn to be a problem for him as he plays the game of survival.

To which, Asim Riaz has an interesting answer in store. Instead of speaking about his brother’s weakness, Asim was seen praising him in front of Salman. The former contestant said, “He has a fire, sir”. While sharing the promo, the channel added a quirky caption to compare if Umar can successfully survive till the end just like his brother. For the unversed, Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner up of the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Check out the new promo here:

The television version will go on air from October 2 onwards. The makers of the show have kept the contestant list underwraps as of yet. However, in the promos released, it’s confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash,singer Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz will be among the contestants who will get locked inside the house.

