Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan joking about Raj Kundra leaves Shamita Shetty in shock

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is grabbing attention from the first day. The fights have started among the contestants and they are not leaving any chance of shouting at each other. Well, the viewers witnessed the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants and even joking around with them. However, amid this, he took Raj Kundra’s name which left Shamita in shock. But soon, she understood that it was a joke. To note, Raj is the actress’s sister Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

Coming back to Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen scolding Nishant Bhat for supporting and not stopping Pratik Sehajpal from taking wrong decisions. Here he was referring to the incident when Pratik had opened the bathroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was inside. He scolded him very badly and later asked everyone if they had understood what he was trying to explain. Following this, Salman took a few other housemates’ names including Karan Kundrra. But soon after saying Karan, he said “Raj Kundra bhi samajh gaya (Raj Kundra has also understood).”

His sudden mentioning of Raj’s name left Shamita in surprise and her facial reaction changed. But soon, she understood the joke and started laughing. Along with her, other contestants also started laughing.

It is worth mentioning here that Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case. He was in jail and is currently on bail.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra mentioned how he is being confused as Raj Kundra and said, “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. It was funny and frustrating at the same time.”

