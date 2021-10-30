Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan offended by Shamita Shetty’s tone, says ‘Can do the show in complete silence’

The upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode will be full of entertainment and excitement as the host of the show Salman Khan will be giving a reality check to the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. In the episode, he addresses the misunderstandings and issues between the contestants through a new task. The housemates will get a card with a list of complaints by their fellow contestants, which is going to make them realise of others’ opinions of them. He will also call out Shamita Shetty for her bossy attitude and her reply seems to have upset the superstar.

The upcoming episode shows a major disagreement between Salman and Shamita Shetty. The host seems quite disappointed with the actress and her concepts in the Bigg Boss house.

It seems like he is upset with Shamita as she wants everyone to agree to whatever she says and go according to her. The host calls her the ‘Rani’ of the house and questions her about the same. Shamita objects and reacts by saying, "To main kya karoon if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying." She talks to Salman in a rude manner.

Her response offends Salman who stops the discussion. He says that he is not obliged to talk to her and any of them and can simply do away with the episode in silence. "Main chahoon toh ye pura episode silent mein nikal doon, aaun he nahi," he said.

There will also be a lot of entertainment in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as there will be a fun segment when Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty make a special appearance on the show. Katrina has a complaint to raise about Salman. The actress says that Salman is always late on shoots. It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan tackles her complaint.



