Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan puts contestants in a fix, asks them to choose Rs 15 lakh or parents

Bigg Boss 15 is turning interesting with each passing day. Some new twists and turns take place every day. In the earlier promo that Colors TV released we saw how Salman Khan was getting angry at Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for Tejasswi Prakash and making her life miserable. He also warned Teja that her relationship with Karan would not last more than a month after they step out. And now in the latest promo, we see the actor stepping in the house himself and asking the contestants to choose between Rs 15 lakh or their parents.

In the promo, we can see almost every contestant breaking down in tears. Tejasswi can be heard requesting Salman Khan to show her a glimpse of her parents only for a second. Karan reveals that he does not value anyone more than his parents and says that he would become weak at this point if he sees his parents. Shamita too starts crying. Sharing this promo, Colors TV wrote, “Salman Khan aaye Bigg Boss ke dwar. Laaya unho ne ek anokha avsar, kya contestants lenge 15 Lakh ya family ka saath? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar.”

Take a look:

Indeed this is quite a weak moment for all the contestants. What do you think the contestants will choose? Who do you think will choose the prize money?

Also it will be interesting to see Tejasswi Prakash’s reaction to Salman Khan’s advice.

