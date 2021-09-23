Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan quips about his only and longest surviving 'permanent rishta'

has been one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood and it’s been years since there have been speculations about the superstar’s wedding. While the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star has been linked up with several actresses, the question about when he will tie the knot has always been a buzzing topic of discussion. And now, during the recently held press conference Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan has made the headlines as he opened up about his only permanent rishta.

Quipping about his bachelorhood and failed relationships, Salman stated that his relationship with Bigg Boss has been the only lasting rishta he had in life. He also emphasised his relationship with Bigg Boss has been a permanent rishta. Furthermore, the Dabangg star also drew similarities between him and Bigg Boss and emphasised that they both happen to be single. “That's why we can think hum boss hain, without any interference and fear,” Salman added. To note, apart from Salman and Bigg Boss, the 15th season will also have a new member aka Vishwasuntree. While Salman did reveal details about the jungle theme of the show, he refrained from divulging details about Vishwasuntree.

Meanwhile, there have been endless speculations about the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. While several names have been rumoured to be a part of the popular reality show, it is believed that the top contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the show, will also be a part of BB15. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 will be going on air on October 2.