Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan quips about suggesting makers to increase his fees; Says ‘They should consider it’

is all set to host Bigg Boss 15 and the fans can’t keep about the same. The show will be premiered on October 2 this year and it will be coming with a lot of surprises for the audience. And while is gearing up to take over the small screens, there have been speculations about a massive hike in Salman’s fees for the show in this season. It was reported that the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has charged Rs 350 cr for 14 weeks for Bigg Boss 15.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation in this regard as of now, Salman did quip about his fees during the Bigg Boss 15 launch. As he spoke about the show and the new elements of the new season, Salman said, “I keep telling the makers I put in so much hard work, they should consider it and increase my pay, but nobody listens. I just pray to God that a time comes when the channel tells me, Salman we will increase your pay and I would tell them, no let it be. Do you really feel this can happen?”

Meanwhile, Salman has opened up about being associated with Bigg Boss for years now and stated that he gets to learn so much from the show. “I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show and it tries my patience too. Yeh show ka format hi aisa hai ki kuch na kuch harkate ho jati hai but I just say things for correction,” the superstar added.