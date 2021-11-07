Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reminds Karan Kundrra of his massive fandom & tells him to stop chasing others

Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular show Bigg Boss 15, holds very much importance for the contestants as they were faced with the reality about their game plan in the house. In the latest episode, the host Salman Khan was seen putting forward questions asked by the audience which were for the contestants. It was seen that most of the questions were directed towards Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. Karan was called out by the audience for losing focus from the game and host Salman also agreed with the audience.

A viewer said that Karan Kundrra was focused and confident in the first two weeks but has lost focus now. The viewer further said that he just keeps running behind Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, also keeps saying, 'sorry' to them. Salman Khan also agreed and asked him to explain himself.

Karan Kundrra replied that he has realised what he is doing and has even discussed about it with Tejasswi Prakash. He said that earlier he would go to Shamita Shetty for advice but when he spoke to Tejasswi, he realised that the latter understands him better and he would always go to her for a better understanding of situations.

Salman Khan said that he just can't keep running to one person and various contestants might have their expertise during different situations. He tells Karan Kundrra that when he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, he had a winning quality, and now he is suppressing his personality.

The host also reminded Karan that he is a renowned actor, has a large body of work, and a huge fandom. Salman Khan shared that his fans shouldn’t be disappointed because they have a lot of expectations from him. He also advised him that he has 10 more weeks to survive in the house and this is the right time to prove himself without any dialogues, and without any scripts. He added that it will help him even after he exits the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan said, "Viewers should enjoy seeing you in the Bigg Boss house for these four months."



