Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reprimands Shamita Shetty for pushing Rakhi Sawant during Ticket to Finale task

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show is showing a lot of fights as it is heading towards finale. The Task to Finale is going on and all contestants are trying hard to win the ticket. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan was seen coming down heavily on Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra. He slammed both of them for their rude behaviour. Salman even schooled Shamita for pushing Rakhi Sawant during the task.

It happened like this Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty locked horns during the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task after the former supported Devoleena. Other housemates tried to keep the two apart, Shamita went ahead and pushed Rakhi, leaving her furious. Following this, Rakhi demanded Shamita’s eviction but Bigg Boss called off the task. The housemates revolted against Shamita and Rakhi for spoiling the game. Salman in the weekend episode scolded Shamita and said, “The way you pushed Rakhi was wrong. You have called Umar Riaz for being aggressive. You did the same thing, which you are against.”

Salman Khan also call out Karan Kundrra for fighting with Tejasswi Prakash. He questions him, “Were you upset over the fact that Rakhi was playing an unfair game or the fact that Rakhi and Devoleena were supporting Tejasswi?”.

Meanwhile, the weekend episode will be graced by Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli who will promote their upcoming film RRR. The makers have released the promo in which Salman Khan is seen dancing on the song.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Here's how Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others celebrated Christmas in the house