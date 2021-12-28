Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reveals Mrunal Thakur was the first choice for the film Sultan, not Anushka Sharma

In the recent Weekend Ka Var episode, the contestants were schooled by the host Salman Khan. He was seen very angry with Abhijit Bichukale for his behavior with Devoleena and also scolded him for his posture. The episode was also graced by numerous celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor. They had a great time with the host and also interacted with the contestants inside the house. Host Salman Khan also made an interesting revelation about Mrunal Thakur.

In the episode, he told Shahid Kapoor that Mrunal Thakur was the original choice for his super hit film Sultan. He says, “Let me tell you an interesting fact about her. The original star of Sultan was her. She came to the farm (house) to meet me. Ali (Abbas Zafar) had brought her. And that time she didn’t look like a pahalwan.”

He begins to laugh and says, “I thought in my mind that she doesn’t look like a pahalwan”. He adds that “Well, even Anushka (Sharma) didn’t look like one. But I knew she will do good.”

Mrunal also shared, “Let me tell you Shahid, maine uss time bahut zyada wazan ghata liya tha” (I had lost a lot of weight back then).

Shahid exclaims and calls Mrunal “very talented.”

While the film was released in 2016, Mrunal was then a part of the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She was seen in the role of Bulbul Arora from 2014-2016. Mrunal had also done two Marathi films. In 2018, Mrunal made her Hindi debut with Love Sonia.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, Mrunal and Shahid took part in a few entertaining games with contestants. Before leaving, Mrunal requested a dance with Salman. Shahid leaves that stage saying, “You dance with the original SK, I will wait for you outside.” Mrunal and Salman danced on a romantic dance number.



