Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date

Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television and the makers have created a massive buzz ever since they announced the 15th season of the show. To note, Bigg Boss 15 will be once again hosted by who has been associated with the show for almost a decade now. And while the makers have been teasing the fans with interesting promos of Bigg Boss 15, there have been speculations about who when will the show go on air. Finally, the makers have taken the social media by a storm as they announced the premiere date of Bigg Boss 15.

As per the recently released promo, the popular reality show will be launched on October 2 this year. Yes! The show is going on air in next two weeks and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. To note, the new season of Bigg Boss is coming up with the jungle theme and several new challenges for the contestants. Interestingly, has also lent her voice for Bigg Boss 15 promos and it has got the fans excited.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about who will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. Celebs like Nidhi Bhanushali, , Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, , Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are also rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan’s show. However, the makers are yet to announce the final list of contestants of the show.

