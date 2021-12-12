Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s verdict on Tejasswi & Karan Kundrra’s love; Paras Kalnawat roots for his ‘sher’

One of the things that have grabbed the maximum attention in Bigg Boss 15 is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship that has been formed inside the house. Every other day the lovebirds grab all the limelight for something or the other that they do. From their fun moments to their emotional moments, fans love it all. But now the couple has made it to the headlines for something that neither they nor their fans would love and it has left everyone disheartened.

The promo of this week’s weekend ka waar is out and in that, we can see an angry Salman Khan warning Tejasswi Prakash about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Salman bashed Karan for being so possessive and not taking a stand for Teja. The Dabangg star also openly blamed Karan and said, “You make her life miserable”. He even told Tejasswi that this relationship would not last even a month after stepping out of the house. This left the actress in tears and Karan in shock. Sahring this video, Colors TV wrote, “Salman ne diya Tejasswi ka saath, kya dikha payenge Salman #TejRan ko haqeeqat ka aaina? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Paras Kalnawat shared a picture of him with Karan Kundrra and wrote, “Humko mita sake yeh zamane mein dum nahi, humse zamana khud hai, zamane se hum nahi. Miss you mere sher bhai...Trophy jeet kar aana..” Fans have showered loads of love on this picture.

