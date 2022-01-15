Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for cursing the channel and playing the sympathy card

In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss, there will be drama and fights in the house. Host Salman Khan will be seen losing his calm over the actions of Tejasswi Prakash. He will bash her for criticising the channel and calling it biased, which she herself has been dishonest. Tejasswi will also get into a verbal spat with guest Gauahar Khan.

Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash that she has been cursing this channel, which shows that she is unfaithful. He said, "Jis thaali mein khaya ja raha hai, uss mein koi chhed karta hai?' For the unversed, Tejasswi had blamed the channel of being biased towards Shamita Shetty. Salman also tells her to stop playing the sympathy card. Tejasswi gets angry and says that she doesn't want sympathy from anyone. Salman Khan says, "Shut up, Tejasswi”, and further says she doesn't even respect her own boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Gauahar Khan will be visiting the house as a special guest in the Weekend Ka Vaar. She will conduct a task where the contestants are made to stand on the podium as per rankings. Tejasswi Prakash stands with Nishant and they get into a fight in front of Gauahar. Latter asks Nishant to stay quiet but he continues and Tejasswi tells him that he has no identity of his own and he should "shut up" because that's what even Gauahar wants.

To this, Gauahar asks Tejasswi to not speak on her behalf and "shut up" are not her words. She says, "Aapke words mere muh mein mat daaliye, that's not my language". This leaves Tejasswi baffled and she becomes quiet.



