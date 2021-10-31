Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for her tone; Says ‘Don’t talk to me like this'

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting by the day. In the show, contestants are seen keeping their best foot forward to win the show. Well, apart from this, host Salman Khan is also seen entertaining contestants and even scolding them for their behaviour. This time once again he lost his temper as he did not like the way contestant Tejasswi Prakash spoke to him. Her tone did not go down well with the actor who was talking to Umar Riaz but was interrupted by her.

In the upcoming episode, as reported, Salman will lose his cool at Tejasswi. The contestants will be seen performing various tasks in front of him. Between the task, Salman will ask Umar Riaz about who would he reply during a difficult situation. He took Tejasswi’s name and said that her fun-loving nature is the reason. Salman was not impressed with his answer and questioned that why would he go to someone fun-loving in a serious situation. However, before Umar could reply, Tejasswi says, “Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?”

But her rude tone was not liked much by Salman. And he immediately schooled her. He says, “And why are you talking to me like this. Don’t have this thing with me, madam. Somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy, just because you’re fun-loving.”

To note, rapper Badshah will be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episode. The promo has already been released and it shows Salman doing Badshah's hook-step.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif’s entry