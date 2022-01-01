Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Jannat Zubair & Siddharth Nigam on song Wallah Wallah

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was the last Weekend Ka Vaar of 2021 and it was quite a star-studded night. Another happening week with a lot of drama, fights, entertainment, twists, and turns, has come to an end. Salman Khan welcomed several celebrities on the BB 15 stage and was seen having great fun as he sang and danced with them. Among them, were popular television actors Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam. The duo promoted their new song Wallah Wallah.

Jannat and Siddharth were seen performing on their new song Wallah Wallah. Salman was quite impressed with them, especially Siddharth, whom, he said he met after several years. Siddharth and Jannat interacted with the other guests and housemates as well. Salman welcomed the voice behind Wallah Wallah, Ishaan Khan, and appreciated his singing. Ishaan, Siddharth, and Jannat performed the hook step of the song with Salman Khan. Jannat and Siddharth also made Salman do a few trending dance steps from social media on a couple of his hit songs.

Apart from Jannat and Siddharth, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Anu Malik, and Palak Tiwari also graced the stage. While Sheykhar and Anu Malik were seen singing some popular Bollywood numbers, Palak performed on her viral song, Bijlee Bijlee, after which Salman heaped praises on her.

In the episode, Shilpa Shetty was also seen interacting with sister Shamita through video call, and both of them broke down in tears. Salman also made the inmates share New Year resolutions that they have for their co-contestants.