Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan shouts at Abhijit Bichukale for yawning and disrespecting him

The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be graced by celebrities for the new year celebrations. The contestants and the audience are going to have a gala time as they will welcome New Year with host Salman Khan and the special guests. Apart from the fun, Salman Khan will also be schooling the contestants for their behaviour and will specifically get angry at Abhijit Bichukale.

As per the recent highlights, Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale are going to face his wrath in the forthcoming episode. Salman is seen losing his cool at Abhijt as he yawns while he is already bashing the housemates for getting the ‘Ticket to finale’ task cancelled. He asks the latter if he is sleepy and tells him to go and sleep in the bedroom. Salman says, “Jao jao, jake so jao.”

Abhijt walks to the bedroom and insists on standing at the door and listening to the host talk. Salman shouts at him for misbehaving on the show. “Ye sab mere saamne nahi chalega,” he says.

Salman will also be getting angry at Shamita, who raises her voice while explaining her behaviour to him. Annoyed with her tone, he calls her out and says, “What the f*** Shamita.”

The upcoming New Year’s eve episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a starry affair with several big celebrities from the entertainment industry to raise the entertainment quotient. From Dharmendra to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and many others will add fun element to the show.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena warns Abhijit Bichukale for his disgraceful comments towards her; Latter unaffected