Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan sings for guest Katrina Kaif & leaves everyone in splits; Video

The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 will have loads of entertainment and comedy as the episode with be graced by Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They will not only grace the sets of the reality show but also engage in some fun activities with the host Salman Khan. In the promo it is seen that Salman Khan dances and sings on the request of Katrina Kaif.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Katrina Kaif and Rohit go on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15. The actress is looking gorgeous in light blue elegant saree and Rohit Shetty is seen in a casual shirt and trousers. Katrina Kaif is seen sitting on a chair as she asks Salman Khan to sing for her. Salman Khan sings for her the iconic song, “O Mere Dil Ke Chain”, and also dances on it.

See the promo here:

In the episode, Katrina is seen telling Rohit that Salman always arrives on the sets late and the latter happily agrees to the accusations. He says 'Qubool hai'. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will make an appearance on Salman Khan hosted show to promote their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The episode will also feature singer Badshah entertaining everyone.

Salman Khan will also be seen getting into a tiff with Shamita Shetty as he calls her the queen of the house who only wants to command everyone. Shamita replies rudely which then offends the anchor.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan offended by Shamita Shetty’s tone, says ‘Can do the show in complete silence’