Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Afsana Khan for age shaming Shamita Shetty; Calls himself ‘buddha’

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 will be aired on Saturday, October 16, and this week the audience is very excited to see the reaction of Salman Khan on the previous week events. Last week, host Salman Khan bashed Pratik Sehajpal, and for this week it is seen that singer Afsana Khan, will be seen getting scolded by Salman Khan. He will be scolding her for age shaming Shamita Shetty.

Salman Khan called out Afsana Khan for age-shaming and body-shaming Shamita Shetty. He sarcastically called Afsana 'superstar of the season' and repeated the words that she used for Shamita. Salman told Afsana that she called the Bollywood actress 'budhi aurat', 'ghar baithne ka time hai tera', 'ghatiya aurat'.

Salman Khan asked Afsana Khan, who is she to tell if someone is good or bad in character. Afsana tells him that he is elder, and Salman cuts her in between saying, 'No, no, I am budha'. Afsana defended herself by saying that she said all that in anger. He asked her if she has the right to say anything when she is angry.

Salman Khan also spoke about her displaying a set pattern where along with her voice she also uses her hands. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed with Salman Khan. Salman Khan said that if he had the power, he would throw her out of the house right way. "Mera choice hota toh main aapko is ghar se beghar kar deta." Afsana says that she is ready to go out and Salman Khan stops her by saying, "Afsana" in anger and the promo ends.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Who is Shamita Shetty? Find out here