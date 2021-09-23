Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan spills beans about the theme; Reveals new season can be longer

The countdown has begun for Bigg Boss 15 and the heartbeats are racing as we are heading towards the grand premiere of the popular reality show. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 will be premiered on October 2 this year and will have as its host. While the makers have been unveiling intriguing teasers, there has been a massive buzz about the themes of Bigg Boss 15. To note, the new season will be having a jungle theme.

Spilling beans about it, Salman, during the recent press conference said, “This is a different kind of dangal and it's going to be in jungle”. Besides, he also mentioned that Bigg Boss 15 can be aired for a longer period of time, i.e, 5 months probably. This isn’t all. The superstar also divulged in details about the new twists in the show which will add on to the entertainment level on BB15. Furthermore, Salman also revealed that the contestants will get fewer facilities on the show this time and will be getting a small survival kit. Apart from this, there will be a deduction in the luxury budget as well while the contestants will be punished differently.

To note, Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for almost a decade now. So far, there have been speculations about who all will be a part of the popular reality show. While several names have been rumoured to be a part of the show, Pratik Sehajpal, who was a finalist of Bigg Boss OTT, will also be seen as a contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

