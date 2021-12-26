Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tries ‘Main Tere Agal Bagal’ song’s hook step with Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting day by day. Contestants are trying hard to win a ticket to finale task and claim the trophy. Well, to make the show more fun, makers invite Bollywood celebrities. Last time, we saw Sara Ali Khan who had some fun with host Salman Khan and this time Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have graced the show. They are promoting their upcoming film Jersey which is all set to release on December 31.

The clip starts with Salman Khan asking Shahid to teach him his hook-up step of the popular song ‘Main Tere Agal Bagal’. Both the actors dressed in formals perform the dance and Mrunal, clad in a green colour dress, also copied them. All three have a lot of fun and the clip is captioned as ‘Shahid aur Mrunal ne nachwaaya Salman Khan aur gharwaalon ko with some hook steps. Kis contestant ne perform kia sab se best? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot #WeekendKaVaar.”

The song is from the film Phata Poster Nikhala Hero co starring Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on 1989 Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Guru, which itself was a remake of Tamil film, Kaakki Sattai starring Kamal Haasan, a 1985 Tamil hit.

Click here to watch the promo here:

Talking about, Jersey, the film is a remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The story revolves around a man who is in his 30s and tries to reinvent his cricketing career. Everyone is doubtful but will he manage is worth watching.

