Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan warns Abhijit Bichukale to sit properly in front of him; Latter says ‘It’s my style’

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will show the fury of host Salman Khan. The actor will be seen talking about the recent issue between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. In the promo of the show, it is seen that Salman Khan asks everyone to state their opinion over the matter, but he is irritated by the posture of Abhijit Bichukale and scolds him.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants will be asked to take the name of the contestant whom they want inside the Bigg Boss 15 jail. Abhijit Bichukale takes the name of Devoleena as he says that she did not hold up the end of their friendship. As Devoleena gets inside the jail, Salman Khan asks the other housemates about their opinion on the matter. Shamita Shetty says, “It is not nice at all”. Rashami Desai says, “I had said earlier also that he does not seem nice.” Abhijit says that its all part of his strategy. Salman Khan says, “Pappi mangna strategy hai?” He adds, “Bichukale when everyone is talking about you, then you should sit properly.” When Abhijit tries to be rigid, Salman warns him to sit properly in front of him.

See promo here:

Abhijit Bichukale was the latest wildcard entry in the show Bigg Boss 15. He came into the limelight when he touched Devoleena’s cheek as a joke and asked her to kiss him on the cheek. Devoleena was offended by his statement and said she would never do that. Later, she was seen shouting at him for disrespecting her. Tejasswi Prakash supported her and she also fought with him for misbehaving.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets upset after Abhijit Bichukale comments on their friendship