Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Report

The weekend episode of the show Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by the Bollywood star Salman Khan and he assesses the week for the candidates in the show. The contestants are schooled for their actions for the week in the weekend episode. On the weekend, numerous celebrities also visit the show and have a great time with the host. The celebs also interact with the contestants of the show. As per reports, the upcoming episode will be graced by the gorgeous and vivacious Sara Ali Khan.

As per sources of Telly Chakkar, Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the show for the upcoming weekend and she would be on the show to promote her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Sara will be interacting with the host Salman and would have some fun segments with him. She might also play a fun task with the contestants.

This wouldn't be the first time the actress would be gracing the show as she has visited the show on other occasions also to promote her movies.

It is the first week after the entry of 5 wild card entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house, which includes Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashamai Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. A lot has happened over the last week it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan will be perceiving the events. The house is divided into two groups non-VIP and VIP members at present. There have been some major events like Devoleena and Shamita's fight and tussle between Pratik and Karan.



