Bigg Boss 15: Shamita accuses Nishant Bhat of being scared of Pratik; Karan Kundrra apologises to Shetty

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Karan Kundrra makes a plan to divide and conquer the housemates. His plan works perfectly and it is seen that Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty get into a major fight. Later on, Karan Kundrra apologises to Shamita for targeting her. She tells him that Pratik’s behaviour during the fight was not proper. Pratik, Nishant and Shamita are staying inside the house while the rest of the contestants have been ordered to stay in the garden area that has been transformed into a jungle.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Shamita asked Nishant to make Pratik Sehajpal understand why he must be part of the group but Nishant told Pratik, "You are doing the right thing, but be careful."

Shamita did not like his attitude and got angry with Nishant. Nishant asked Shamita to “shut up”, he also said that she must stop making decisions without taking their consent. Shamita got angry at him and said to Nishant, "You don't have the courage to scream at Pratik?" She even claimed she was hurt by the way Nishant and Pratik behaved with her.

See promo here-

She had an emotional breakdown and Karan Kundrra then walked up to her to apologise. He told her that it was all part of his game plan. He added that she got involved in it because she was on Pratik's team.

Shamita told Karan, “Usko (Nishant) Pratik ke good books me rehna hai to wo usko kuch bolta nahi hai. Sahi baat pe bolna hota hai fir bhi nahi bolta.” She also said that Pratik “behaved like an idiot” during the fight, a leading daily reported. Karan then told her, “I have been trying my best to irritate, poke and break you down. But that does not mean I do not want to be in your good books. We wanted Pratik to get violent. He controlled his anger later, but he reacted exactly the way we wanted him to. We played his strategy against him this time.”

“Everything was focused on you. We wanted you to lose it, and then make use of the domino effect," he added. Shamita shared in the promo, that she will not support Pratik or Nishant anymore and will play the game individually going forward.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks the lock while Vidhi Pandya was bathing; Karan Kundrra reprimands him