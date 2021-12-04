Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty & Abhijit Bichukale’s behaviour leaves host Salman Khan & Raveena Tandon stunned

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be showing a new face of contestant Shamita Shetty. The actress will be seen as her most fierce self as she fights with Abhijit Bichukale for abusing her on screen. In the promo, Rashami reveals that Abhijit Bichukale speaks in a degrading way about the women of the house. Host Salman Khan and guest Raveena Tandon were seen shocked by the fighting between the two.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Shamita Shetty complains to Salman Khan about Abhijit Bhichukale calling her by bad names and abusing her. To this Abhijit is seen losing patience as he says that she also distorted his surname and made fun of him. He said, “I keep such people as my feet”. This infuriates everyone in the house as they tell him to calm down. Abhijit says, “Bhad me gaya Bigg Boss” and decides to pack his bags to leave the house. Salman Khan is shocked to see this behavior and says, “What the f*** is this”.

See promo here-

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Shamita Shetty will be getting into a fight with Devoleena as well as Abhijit Bichukale. She was recently seen fainting during the fight with Devoleena. Shamita was rushed to the medical room by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as she screamed to be called into the confession room. The weekend episode will be graced by Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon.



