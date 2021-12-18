Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty accuses Tejasswi Prakash of instigating Devoleena Bhattacharjee against Abhijit

In the previous episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash had got into a fight over Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale's topic. On the weekend episode, it was seen that Shamita and Tejasswi fought as former accused her of supporting Devoleena and creating bad image of Shamita. They are seen calling each other liars.

As per the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, every contestant had to pick a name whom they wanted to send to jail and why. Shamita Shetty picked Tejasswi's name and reasoned that she tried to put her in a bad light by being on Devoleena's side.

Tejasswi Prakash tells Shamita Shetty that she spoke about Devoleena's bond with Pratik and Abhijit and how they have fun. Shamita tries to clarify that her intent was different, stating their comfort zone with each other. She adds that Tejasswi is trying to put her in a bad light by interpreting it as per her convenience. She also said that Tejasswi contradicts her own statements, to which she retaliates by calling her, "jhoothi." Shamita screamed, "You are the most dishonest person here."

Nishant Bhat agreed with Shamita and said that Tejasswi instigated Devoleena after which she fought with him. And, even during his fight with Devoleena, Tejasswi kept on saying a lot of things. Nishant also told Tejasswi that when Afsana Khan would get aggressive, she would tell everyone to make that person calm, but now, she herself is not following her own stance and is instigating Devoleena.



