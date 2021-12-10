Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia fight as the show nears 'Ticket To Finale'

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day. The contestants are seen fighting and also plotting against each other to grab the trophy. The makers have released a promo in which everyone is seen fighting for the Ticket To Finale task. Bigg Boss announced the ticket to finale task where the contestants would have to carry a bin bag and VIPs are the sanchalaks of the task. Reportedly, in the first round, Tejasswi Prakash will win the task.

Telly Chakkar has also mentioned that Umar Riaz, who has been making headlines for multiple reasons, reportedly won the second round. In the third round, the housemates were asked to choose who they would want as the winner and everyone took Nishant Bhat's name. In the end, whichever non-VIP member wins the task, can remove a VIP contestant from the game. The new promo shows Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia fighting over the task. They are seen shouting and accusing each other. The video clip opens with contestants planning on how to win the task.

Then, Rajiv is seen screaming at the contestants. The scene shifts to Shamita who is again seen shouting at Rajiv saying that ‘Apna temper sahi jagah nikal’. On this latter says, ‘Bharosa nahi hai na mere upar ab dekho.’

Watch the promo here:

Recently, viewers saw Rashami and Devoleena fight. Rakhi calls Rashami cheap and they both argued. Karan also apologises to Tejasswi and asks her if she wanted to take revenge then why did she spoil the breakfast for everyone.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15, 9th December 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat eliminates Rashami Desai from the task