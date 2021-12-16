Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash fight over Devoleena’s outburst at Abhijit Bichukale

In the recent episode, it was seen that Devoleena was offended by the actions of Abhijit Bichukale. In the previous episode, it was seen that Abhijit Bichukale was seen passing a lewd comment under the pretext of a joke. The actress was seen shouting at him later and she told him to stay within his limits. In a recent promo, it is seen that Shamita Shetty calls out Devoleena for her late reaction. Tejasswi comes to her defense which leads to a war of words between the two.

In the promo, it is seen that Nishant talks to Shamita about the incident with Devoleena. Shamita goes to Devoleena and says that she should have scolded him that he needs to stay within limits. Tejasswi says that she has the right to react. Shamita replies, “You can’t choose when you are comfortable”. Tejasswi gets riled up and says, “I find your statement completely wrong”, Shamita also gets angry and says, “I don’t care”. This is followed by an angry exchange of words and Shamita comments that all are fake except Tejasswi.

See promo here:

In the previous episode, it was seen that Abhijit Bichukale touched Devoleena's cheek and said if she kisses him, then he will give her all the stolen items. Devoleena was very offended by this and shouted that she will never kiss him. Later when Tejasswi Prakash came to know about it, she pushed Abhijit in anger. Devoleena also got very angry at Abhijit and told him to not take advantage of her good behaviour.



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash pushes Abhijit Bichukale for misbehaving with Devoleena Bhattacharjee