Bigg Boss 15: Shamita gets on top of Karan Kundrra to give massage; Tejasswi says 'Aunty firse chadh gayi'

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will see some special guests on the show. As per the latest promos of the finale week of the show, there will be entry of audience inside the house. The contestants will be given one last task in which they have to manage the house as a hotel. But things take an ugly turn when Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty get into a fight due to Karan Kundrra.

In the promo of the episode, the contestants will be seen doing the task in which they have converted the house into hotel. The contestants are divided between the hotel staff and customers. The episode will also be witnessed by audience and it will be first time that they will be entering the house. They will also be eliminating one of the contestants. It is seen that Karan is one of the customers and he asks for a massage service. Tejasswi comes to do the massage and spanks him. He asks her what kind of a massage is this and gets up. Then, Shamita comes to give the massage and sits on him. As he moves a little, she falls on him.

Tejasswi gets offended and says to Shamita, “He is Karan and not Raqesh Bapat. You have never taken any task so seriously.” Shamita tells her that that it’s a task, but Tejasswi replies, “Its not funny”. Later, Shamita also gets angry at her and says, “You have no business calling me aunty and Karan shame on you, that you did not take stand for me. She keeps crossing line and I keep my mouth shut just because of you.” Tejasswi then tells Karan to talk only with Shamita.



