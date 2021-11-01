Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘I fight for people I love’

Bigg Boss 15 house is getting interesting day by day. As the festive season is around the corner, many celebrity guests will be visiting the house and every time a guest visits they will bombard the contestants with several harsh questions and give them a reality check. Of the many guests, some of them are going to be Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya and Gautam Gulati and on the brunt of questions will be faced by Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian. The recent promo shows a major fight between Tejasswi and Shamita.

In the promo, we can see Shamita Shetty angrily asking Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as to why were they giving weird expressions for her? After Tejasswi replies with a “so what” a major fight breaks out between the two. Tejasswi tells that she wouldn’t bother if anyone made any expressions behind her back. Shamita hits back saying, “I fight for people I love and you are not in the list.” For the unversed, Shamita was seen talking to Jay Bhanushali about Karan’s reasoning for Tejasswi during one of the games.

Well, Shamita Shetty was already upset with Karan Kundrra over him choosing Tejasswi and not Shamita as his go-to person. And now these expressions made by Tejasswi and Karan obviously did not go down well with her.

Take a look:

In the Sunday episode, Akasa Singh got eliminated due to less votes. Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal got saved. Keep watching Bigg Boss 15 to find out what new exciting twists and turns will the show bring now.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for her tone; Says ‘Don’t talk to me like this'