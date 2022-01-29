Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty confesses she hasn’t seen the real Tejasswi Prakash

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is approaching, and the winner of this season will be announced among the six finalists. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants that will compete in the finale. The contestants are fighting hard, and the competition has turned into a nail-biter. In the recent episodes, Tejasswi and Shamita have been giving each other a hard time. In one of the previous episodes, it had been seen that Tejasswi age-shamed Shamita and called her ‘aunty’ during one of the tasks. Tejasswi's comments did not go well with Shamita and she had also slammed Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand. She even vowed not to see Tejasswi and Karan’s faces after the show ends. Tejasswi also faced backlash from Shamita’s fans and loved ones. On Friday, Shamita confessed that she doesn’t know the ‘real’ Tejasswi.

Today’s episode was an emotional one. All contestants relived their Bigg Boss journeys as Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Siddhartha Dey made an entry into their houses. They even performed and danced one by one. After Shamita danced on Heroine’s title track, Siddhartha asks her who, according to her, masked their real selves in the game. He asks her to choose the person who hasn’t shown their real self and offer them a glass of bitter juice. Shamita starts off by saying that it is no secret that Tejasswi and her don’t get along and she definitely isn’t her real self in the game.

While she clarifies that she didn’t know her before the show, she adds that she has seen her different versions during their Bigg Boss journey such as during the tasks or when she gets really angry. Shamita emphasises that she hasn’t gotten to know Tejasswi’s real self. Hence, she decides to offer the bitter juice to Tejasswi. Once Tejasswi comes on the stage, Shamita suggests her to ‘be who you are’. Tejasswi drinks the juice without a word.

