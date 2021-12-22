Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty criticises Abhijit Bichukale’s overconfidence & taunts him

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are seen giving their best while doing the tasks. It will be seen that Abhijit Bichukale is talking to Rakhi Sawant about the next sanchalak of the task. He says to her that when Bigg Boss announced the next anchor for the task will be someone else, he knew his name would be taken. He adds that there’s no one better than him. Shamita overhears him and gives him a reality check and says that his actions seem stupid to everyone else.

Shamita Shetty says to Abhijit Bichukale, “I have a question for you. When you speak, do you hear what you're saying or just talk randomly for entertainment. Because you are so funny as you sound stupid. We all listen to you and take out from the other ear. I am in this industry for 21 years, (pointing out at Rakhi) she is here for the same time. All of us here know what we are doing. You are not the only one who knows how to play the game. This is my third Bigg Boss. Everyday you give this gyaan. Even Bigg Boss will be laughing at you. If you are saying this for the sake of entertainment it is great, else you know you sound stupid.”

Later, Abhijt taunts Shamita and says, “It’s great that I am entertaining. I take that as a compliment. Something happens to Shamita when Shilpa’s name is taken. What has she done after Zeher?”



