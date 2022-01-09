Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty & Divya Agarwal fight after latter says ‘With this attitude you can’t win’

Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show, never fails to shock its audience. Be it a fight between contestants or a love story, there is something spicy for them to offer to its fans. Well, the show is currently grabbing headlines because of Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale’s fight. Even Salman Khan also schooled him very badly during the Weekend Ka Vaar. And now, there are reports that Shamita Shetty and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be seen getting into a nasty fight on the show.

As mentioned in ETimes, in the upcoming episode, Divya Agarwal will be seen entering the show and giving contestants a reality check. But soon, she and Shamita Shetty will be seen fighting. Their fight takes an ugly turn and Divya is seen telling Shamita, “Yehi attitude raha na, agle chaar season ajayegi toh bhi jeet nahi payegi.” This surely does not go well with Shamita and she taunted her saying, “I don’t need your permission. Tujhe toh pucchha bhi nahi tha yaha aane ke liye.” (You were even asked to come to this season). Divya replied, “Mujhe aana bhi nahi tha beta ghar me.”

To note, both were seen together in Bigg Boss OTT and were seen fighting there also. Both were at loggerheads and never left a chance of accusing each other.

Apart from this, the new promo by the makers shows Salman scolding Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi and always screaming at her. He said, “Be a man and take a stand.” Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi’s love story has hit a rough patch. They have been seen arguing a lot.

