Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty doesn’t see Devoleena & Rashami Desai as competition; Gauahar Khan slams Tejasswi

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, there will a special guest on the weekend episode. Gauahar Khan will be entering the house and she will be giving tasks to the contestants, where they will have to rank themselves. It is seen that Shamita Shetty is ranked with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. But Shamita does not find them competitive. Gauahar will also be seen schooling Tejasswi Prakash.

In the episode, the contestants will have to rank themselves among three as their top competitors. Rakhi Sawant stands on number one position and says that Devoleena is not her competition. After that Shamita Shetty stands at number one along with Devoleena and Rashami on both sides. She says both are not her competitors. Nishant Bhat also says that Tejasswi is not his competition. He says, “She is playing very diplomatically. She has not contributed much in the show. At many instances Tejasswi has been wrong and Karan has been right.” Tejasswi in return takes Nishant’s name and says, “He has no identity in this show and he has only formed strong connections in the house with his OTT friends.” Nishant strikes back saying, “Neither she understands the game, nor she understands the show. She just keeps crying that injustice is done with her.”

It is also seen that Tejasswi tells Nishant to 'shut up', but Gauahar slams her and says that she doesn’t appreciate it.



