Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty doesn’t wish to stay in house with Rakhi & Abhijit; Calls him ‘male chauvinist’

In the previous episode of the Bigg Boss 15, all the contestants gathered and were told that the show has been extended by 2 weeks. It was told to the contestants through a small clip by host Salman Khan. The news got different reactions from the contestants, while some are happy, Shamita Shetty is not pleased. She feels she can’t live in a house where people make fun of her injuries.

Rakhi Sawant was very happy with the decision. Shamita asked her to keep quiet and let Bigg Boss complete their announcement. Later, Shamita was seen discussing with Nishant Bhat near the kitchen area. She told him that she can't stay a day more in the house where people like Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant stay. She called Abhijit a "male chauvinist" and complains that Rakhi keeps making fun of her shoulder injury. Shamita further asks Nishant Bhat if she can leave the show and how does it matter because she won't participate in the show either way.

Later, Rakhi Sawant walked up to Shamita and asked her why she doesn't consider her to be a "sister" and share things with her. Latter said that she shares a deeper bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant and is more comfortable with them.

Rakhi asks Shamita then why she called her "sister" in one of the previous tasks. Rakhi then leaves and makes fun of Shamita's injury with Abhijit. She says that at the finale, when the host will lift her hand to announce the winner, her pain will vanish away. Abhijit, on the other hand, says that Shamita is insecure of him because he believes that he's leading in the winner's race.

