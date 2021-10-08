Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets Kamya Punjabi's support after her fight with Nishant & Pratik

It’s the only first week into the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 and fights seem to have started. The contestants are seen leaving no chance of targeting each other. Well, the house is famous for the fights and that’s one of the reasons the audience loves it. With time, the show's popularity has also increased. Among others, this year Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant are only three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who made it to Bigg Boss 15 house as well. They are in one team in the show at present.

Recently, during a task, Pratik had stolen a house map and he along with Shamita and Nishant decided not to return it to the Junglewasis. This led to division in the house and now Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umer Riaz and others are in one part of the house. And Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita are in another part of the house. But it did not stop here as a fight also broke out between Pratik and Jay because of which all the housemates except Pratik, Shamita, and Nishant have been nominated this week.

However, in yesterday’s episode, when Shamita asked Pratik to return the map to the contestants, he refused. And in return, Karan Kundrra hid their clothes. This act led to a fight between Shamita, Pratik and Nishant and the three got into a heated argument. Well, Shamita’s fan appreciated her.

Actress Kamya Punjabi also supported her for playing the game well. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Yes yes yes #ShamitaShetty take ur own decisions, play ur own game, be independent that’s what n how u are lovely @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 loving this Shamita.”

Check the tweet here:

Yes yes yes #ShamitaShetty take ur own decisions, play ur own game, be independent that’s what n how u are lovely @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 loving this Shamita — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 7, 2021

Recently, Karan Kundrra had called Shamita ‘aunty’ in the show and age shamed her. This comment did not go well with the netizens who trolled him. However, later he apologised to the actress.

