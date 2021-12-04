Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets panic attack after ugly spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 15 house has been witnessing new twists and turns ever since the wildcard entrants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband, Ritesh stepped in the reality show. Currently, the non-VIP house members are battling with the five VIP members to win back the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs which they had lost earlier.

During the task, Shamita Shetty gets into an ugly spat with Abhijeet as she feels he abused her. This is when Devoleena gets involved in the fight and goes up to Shamita and warned her to not speak to her disrespectfully next time. They even got into a physical fight but Nishant, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and other housemates try to stop them. Devoleena says, “Jitna bolegi, utna milega. Le nahi sakti toh uski galti hain (How much ever she says, she will get it back equally. If she can’t take it, it’s her fault).” It was then Shamita gets a panic attack and falls. Karan picks her up and takes her to the medical room. Shamita shouts and says she wants to go to the confession room.

Meanwhile, Devoleena starts crying in anger and Rashmi tries to console her and be right next to her. Devoleena shouts and says, "What the hell is Shamita Shetty without her Shetty surname.”

Shamita Shetty runs to the confession room and Bigg Boss lets her in. Later in the night, Shamita is heard telling Rajiv that Devoleena has something against her, she has a grudge against her. “It’s not right”. Rajiv says “I agree”.

