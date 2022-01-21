Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets upset by Nishant Bhat’s attitude, says 'I don’t like him calling us fake’

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Nishant Bhat wins the task and earns the Ticket to Finale. As he gets the star, he enjoys the moment by himself as he sits alone. Pratik Sehajpal calls him to come with him and sit with the group. But he refuses and says that others are self-obsessed. Hence, he does not want to sit with them. Shamita feels offended and says that he cannot say this about her.

Nishant said, “I just came from there. After a point all conversations seem very monotonous, repetitive and self-obsessed. I don’t want to hear. I don’t want to sit. Wherever I sit, everyone keeps talking about themselves. I choose myself and I don’t want to sit.” Pratik tries to convince but Nishant refuses.

Shamita Shetty was disappointed to see Nishant with Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale and talking to them. Shamita was seen talking to Pratik about Nishant. She says, “I don’t like losing friends. Pratik do you really think, Nishant is not self-obsessed? He has strong opinions. We all have strong opinions but that doesn't make us self-obsessed. When he says such things it means he has played for us. I am sorry but that’s not the way it is. We have played for each other since the Bigg Boss OTT days. I get very emotional when it comes to my friends. He is getting normal with people who have genuinely backstabbed him. I don’t like the words he is using for us. ‘Fake’, ‘self obsessed’ and all that. Don’t use those words for me. You call yourself ‘naag’. Had he told me that he is going through something and needs time, I would have allowed it. This is weird.”



