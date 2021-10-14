Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gives her sandals to Miesha Iyer; Raqesh Bapat appreciates ladylove

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that the gharwasis and junglewasis are engaged in a task which will give them a chance to enter the house. In the struggle between the junglewasis and gharwasis, Miesha’s sandal got destroyed. Shamita later gives her sandals to Miesha, when she gets to know that she has no one outside to send her necessities. Raqesh Bapat also appreciated her special gesture.

In the episode, it was seen that Miesha got emotional while asking Pratik about her broken sandals. She asked him why would he do this when he knows that she has nobody outside the Bigg Boss house to send her things inside the house. On hearing this, Pratik apologised to Miesha and hugged her.

After this, when Miesha left for her kitchen duty, Shamita asked Pratik why Miesha said that there is no one outside to send her necessary items. Pratik revealed that Miesha has lost both her parents. Hearing this made Shamita emotional and she started crying. She then asked Pratik to send Miesha to the main Bigg Boss house.

When Miesha came inside the Bigg Boss house, Shamita offers her to pick any one pair of her sandals. Shamita says, “Please pick any one of my sandals, whichever colour you like.” To which Miesha replies saying, “Yours are expensive, mine were not that expensive." Shamita then tells her, “That doesn't matter. Just pick one.” Miesha then says that junglewasis are not allowed to take anything from Bigg Boss housemates. Shamita tells her that she has kept the sandals in Miesha's luggage box and she can take them whenever she wants to.

Raqesh Bapat appreciated the action and sensitivity of his ladylove Shamita Shetty as he tweeted in her support, “Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution. @ShamitaShetty #Kudos @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB15Livefeed #bb15 #BeKind”.

