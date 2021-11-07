Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash & others lock horns in the weekend episode task

In the upcoming weekend episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will be facing some interesting challenges. The contestants will be shown a mirror by the host Salman Khan as he takes up the questions of the callers. The contestants will also be performing tasks in which they will have to take a name and smash a plate that had their picture. In the promo, the actress Shamita Shetty is seen arguing over breaking a plate.

In the promo, it is seen that the contestants have to choose the star of the house. Rajiv and Nishant are seen fighting over choosing the name as Rajiv says Umar is playing well, but Nishant said Umar and Simba both are at equal levels. Pratik Sehajpal says that Rajiv Adatia has a habit of getting involved in every matter. Shamita says she will not take the side of Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi also refuses to take Karan Kundrra’s name but she said that he is playing a good game. Jay Bhanushali also pointed out that Shamita is giving more opinions than Tehjasswi. Karan Kundrra says that he heard that Shamita wants to go home, so she lashed out at him.

See promo here-

In the weekend episode, Bhagyashree draped a light pink saree while Salman Khan appeared on the show in a crisp suit. Bhagyrashree stood on the stage while Salman Khan entered the set riding a bicycle. The actors sang the song, Tum Ladki Ho, from their 1989 film. They held hands while Salman continued to cycle.



