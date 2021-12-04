Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty lashes out at Abhijit Bichukale as she felt latter abused her during task

The recent episode of the show Bigg Boss 15 saw a lot of drama and action as Shamita Shetty was seen at loggerheads with the wildcard entry Abhijit Bichukale. The actress was seen losing temper over the actions of the other contestants. Shamita's fight with wildcard contestant Abhijit Bichukale became the highlight of the day as she felt he was abusing her and she abused him back in anger.

As the third round of the task came to an end, Abhijit made a comment that he will not spare anyone. For the task, Bigg Boss had installed a fake spider in the jungle area, Abhijit gave it's reference and he meant that now he will cut the wings and it doesn't matter, if it is a butterfly, dog or anything.

Shamita got offended and thought that Abhijit abused her. She came towards him and asked him about the same. Abhijit justified himself saying that he was talking about the spider prop. But Shamita did not believe him and she got furious. Shamita abused him and said he will get thrashing from her if he even repeats this.

Abhijit continued telling her that he did not abuse her and not to do things for the getting footage. He even told her she is Shilpa Shetty's sister and she should not behave in this manner. Shamita got very angry at this and said, "I am Shamita Shetty." Devoleena came out in support of Abhijit and stated why is Shamita taking on her when Abhijit did not take anyone's name.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets panic attack after ugly spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee