Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty misses Raqesh Bapat; Jay Bhanushali teaches her Marathi & pulls her leg

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat formed a strong bond in the Bigg Boss OTT show. They had developed a liking for one another and people loved to see them together. After the show, Shamita Shetty is now one of the contestants of the hosted show Bigg Boss 15. The actress was recently seen talking in Bigg Boss 15 as she revealed that she was missing Raqesh Bapat. She is seen sitting with Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and others. Jay is seen pulling her leg as he teaches her how to be a Marathi wife.

He teaches her the language and asks her to speak, 'Hey please listen' in Marathi. All the housemates cheer for her when Shamita says the dialogue. Everyone is seen enjoying the conversation and Shamita in an irritated tone says what all she has to do in the show. They tease her and say that now Raqesh will have to come inside the show immediately. Shamita tells them that he will not come. Tejasswi asks her to make 'Pohe' the next day and she agrees. She later jokes that she will hire a cook for Raqesh as he is very fond of food. Jay then teases her and calls the actress "Shamita Shetty Bapat". She runs behind Jay to beat him and he says to her that her cheeks have turned red after blushing.

See tweet here-

Recently, while talking to ETimes, Shamita opened up about her bond with Raqesh, he said, "We said on the show as well that we want to get to know each other outside. Unfortunately, we haven’t got much time to spend with each other after coming out. He went straight to Pune to meet his family and I was spending time with my family. We didn’t get that much time together. Now, I am going inside Bigg Boss 15 so everything has to be on hold, till the time I come back out. Then we will see where to take this. It is too soon for me to say anything."

She also said that it’s too soon to get the families involved, "It’s too soon to get the families involved. First Raqesh and I’ve to be sure about things and then we can look at it that way. Like I said, all that is on hold right now."

